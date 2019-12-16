Rogers Police make arrest in shooting and pursuit

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Rogers police arrest one person after shots were fired from a vehicle Monday morning.

Police were called to N. 13th Street and W. Sunset Drive for someone shooting from a vehicle into a home or another vehicle, according to Keith Foster with Rogers Police.

Rogers police got into a pursuit and caught the shooter at N. 13th and Poplar.

“We are still investigating and trying to determine what exactly happened,” said Foster.

No one was injured. Foster did not have the name of the person arrested.

Rogers police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

