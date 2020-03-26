Rock Town Distillery in LR making hand sanitizer during COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Distilleries across the nation stepping up to produce hand sanitizer to keep the public safe during COVID 19.

Here in the natural state Rock Town Distillery is already making a difference.

“We are known primarily for our vodka and our whiskies,” said Phil Brandon/Founder and Head Distiller at Rock Town Distillery.

Well now the business has added a new item on its shelves.

“So we started making hand sanitizer last week,” said Brandon

“I think it’s such a boom for this community, God bless them,” said Sharon Wise who purchased hand-sanitizer.

So far Rock Town Distillery has made over 7 tons of hand sanitizer.

“It is a lot and we can’t even keep up,” said Brandon.

A primary ingredient in hand sanitizer is alcohol but you need something else to make it.

“For hand sanitizer and also adding hydrogen peroxide and glycerin per the word organization guidelines,” said Brandon.

Customers can’t get enough.

“I certainly hope they can keep up with the demand,” said Wise.

“It’s 12.7 ounces and it’s $8 dollars including tax,” said Brandon.

“I just wish it was as fours times as big,” said Wise.

The business is shifting gears to help people who need it during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re glad that we’ve been able to help hospitals, first responders, doctors offices, United States postal services, UPS, all the trucking lines those guides need that stuff,” said Brandon.

A common item that flew off the shelves in stores nationwide.

“I looked today and every place I go there is none,” said Wise.

Rock Town Distillery is now making a difference, one bottle at a time.

“It’s been unbelievable the amount of demand there is for it,” said Brandon.

“I’m very very thankful that we were able to find a way to also help with the crisis and keep our folks employed,” said Brandon.

The owners say they will continue to make hand sanitizer while supplies last.

You can stop by the business on Main Street Tuesday through Sunday from 11 to 6 and purchase a bottle for $8.

There is one per customer.

If you want to buy in bulk email, Info@rocktowndistillery.com