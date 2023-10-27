LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Rock Town Distillery is celebrating 13 years of success by hosting an event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Bottle sales and festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and BBQ plates will be served courtesy of Count Porkula BBQ of Little Rock. There will be a Whisky Master Class and a Cigar and Whisky pairing, raffles and more.

Founder Phil Brandon said the show will go on regardless of weather, so plan to attend whether rain on shine.

Rock Town is the first legal distillery in the state of Arkansas and after 13 years, Brandon said he is still going strong and looks forward to at least 13 more.