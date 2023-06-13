LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ first zero-emission electric buses are ready to roll out in the Little Rock Metro Region.

At a ceremony Tuesday, the five Rock Region METRO buses were unveiled for the first time. The electric buses will replace the fleet’s last operational diesel buses, completing a regional goal to cut down on emissions.

The vehicles were funded through the $4.9 million 2021 Shock the Rock grant, the agency’s largest competitive grant award to date.

METRO CEO Justin Avery said the new vehicles will not only set Pulaski County apart but be a blueprint for the rest of the state.

“Building an electric fleet is a scalable technology and we’re proud to be the first transit agency in our state to have these vehicles and lead our peers in learning how to best implement them within our system,” Avery said. “As a regional authority, we are also uniquely positioned to share this knowledge with other municipalities across the state.”

The five buses will be added to seven metro routes in July, with the hope that more buses can be added in the future.

Those routes are 3, 5, 8, 10, 14, 22 and 23.