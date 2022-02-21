LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The biggest Little Rock public transportation company is experiencing a bus operator shortage, which has caused route reductions. More drivers are needed to expand routes and ridership, a spokesperson said.

Rock Region Metro has lost more than 20 employees since the pandemic started, said spokesperson Becca Green, as the nationwide “Great Resignation” affected the company. Many longtime drivers retired, and others didn’t return after absences.

“It’s so important to have the drivers out to do this service every day,” Green said. “It’s a public service.”

Green said the driver shortage caused some routes to be suspended or removed completely. Still, the pandemic showed how vital public transportation is, as Little Rock didn’t experience the 70-80% loss in ridership other parts of the country saw.

“The reason we [closed routes] is to reallocate resources where they’re of higher need,” Green said.

The company has around 14 offers out right now, Green said, and a job fair will be hosted at the North Little Rock office on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Qualified candidates could receive a bonus.

“It’s a very stable job, good-paying job with excellent benefits,” Green said.

Ten new bus drivers would make all the difference, Green said.

Jonathan Shelly has driven for Rock Region for more than 15 years.

“When I started, I was 21,” Shelly said. “I’m about to be 37, so I did a lot of maturing on this job.”

Shelly said one benefit of the job he enjoys is the ability to connect with people.

“Just people getting on and knowing who they ride with,” Shelly said. “[They say] ‘Hey, driver! Where were you at yesterday?’ Stuff like that.”

For interested applicants, Shelly said the job is worth it.

“It pays pretty good,” Shelly said. “It’s a pretty decent job, so I’d tell people to apply.”