Rock It! Lab holds preview on business development on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anyone looking to build a successful, sustainable business may be able to find some help in the River Market in downtown Little Rock.

The Rock It! Lab held an open house on Saturday in the Cox Building near the main library.

Each of the three floors focused on the different parts of developing a business.

The Rock It! Lab has been operating virtually since summer, but the soft opening was the first look at how the former bookstore will be used for the new program.

The Rock It! Lab provides resources and services, including technical assistance, mentorship, marketing and promotion, networking opportunities, business education, and one-on-one instruction to assist entrepreneurs in creating successful, sustainable businesses.

The goal of the Rock It! Lab is to inspire, educate and connect under-resourced entrepreneurs and to create pathways for them to achieve economic mobility.

A link of upcoming programs can be found HERE.