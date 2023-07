LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Going out for a run unprepared can be dangerous with the summer heat hitting Arkansas.

Bill Torrey with Rock City Running stopped by Arkansas Today to share some safety tips for those looking to get some steps in during the summer heat.

Torrey said that access to water is obviously crucial. Make sure to have access to water, whether it’s on hand or along the route.

He also said that it’s important to listen to your body as you run so you can know when to take it easy.