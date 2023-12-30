LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock City Running and members of the central Arkansas running community came together Saturday morning to present a check to the Arkansas Foodbank.

Runners collected $3,000 as a part of the Gobbler Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving Day.

The presentation took place after the last run of the year at the War Memorial Park Pavilion.

Bill Torrey of Rock City Running said that the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and make a donation to the Arkansas Foodbank,” Torrey said. “We have a great running community, and they know how to step up and get things done.”

Food insecurity continues to be a challenge in Arkansas and Ryan Miller of the Arkansas Foodbank said that people who donate food and funds to the group are helping to make a difference in the state.

“We would love to have people come out to volunteer, both at the food bank and at pantries across the state and also donate food and funds to make a difference for Arkansas,” Miller stated.

The runners also collected canned food for the foodbank on Thanksgiving morning.

If you are interested in donating to the food bank to help them end 2023 strong, visit them at ArkansasFoodbank.Org.