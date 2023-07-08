LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the July 4th holiday, members of the Rock City Rowing Club were met by mounds of trash at Two Rivers Park.

When Glen Harrison, a member of the Rock City Rowing Club saw the trash, he got to work.

“We want to have a wonderful place to row and participate in our activities,” Harrison said.

Harrison picked up a lot of it, but that wasn’t enough.

“I picked up about 5 garbage bags full of trash and it still needed more, so I’ve been back a couple times since,” Harrison said.

Even today, Harrison was still picking up trash left from the week.

Participating in the ‘Adopt A Park’ volunteer program, the Rowing Club takes it upon themselves to clean up the mess others leave in the area.

“The boathouse we have here is within the park boundaries, so we feel a social responsibility to help clean this area,” Harrison said.

However, they wish others would also consider the cost of their actions.

Director of Rowing, Ted Riedeburg, said this year was different than years past.

“It’s usually pretty messy, but for some reason this year it was a lot worse, I don’t know why,” Riedeburg stated.

Hoping to preserve the area’s beauty, he wishes others would be mindful of their actions.

“To me it’s just about respect, if you do stuff like this you should clean up after yourselves, and really you shouldn’t be doing it at all,” Riedeburg said.

While frustrated by the continuous amount of trash, Harrison’s goal is to make the area enjoyable and clean for all.

“The blessing is always in the giving and the helping, so I feel like if I’m doing this, then I’m not only helping myself to enjoy it better, but other people as well, and I’m getting the blessing,” Harrison said.