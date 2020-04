CLINTON, Ark. – Rock City Filter announces they are offering a free filter to fit inside homemade mask.

The filters can be sanitized and reused.

These filters will not help prevent you from the virus, but they do believe that any additional protection has to help.

If you are interested in receiving a filter please contact Darien Slayton at 501-508-9603 to make arrangements to get your free mask filter.

You can also message the below Facebook post.