Rock City Burger Week kicks off with beefy burger deals, chance at an Ultimate Burger Cookout

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — MOOOOve over Chicken Sandwich wars, Rock City Burger Week is coming to the Little Rock and North Little Rock area on August 23.
Participating restaurants will offer a $7 burger as part of the week-long event.
Burger lovers will be able to print out a burger passport and get a stamp noting that the $7 burger was purchased. There will be a random drawing of submitted passports with the winner receiving an Ultimate Burger Cookout with 25 friends. Participants will need to visit at least 4 different restaurants to enter.
The Arkansas Foodbank will receive $1 for each of the first 1,000 burgers sold at participating restaurants from the Arkansas Beef Council.
The participating restaurants include:
- Alley Oops
- Big Whiskey’s
- Hill Station
- David’s Burgers
- Hubcap Burger Company
- The Box
- Bennett’s Casual Dining
- Rosie’s Pot and Kettle
- Midtown Billiards
- Town Pump
- Homer’s East
- Brood & Barley
- Cypress Social
- Petit & Keet
- Loca Luna
- Red Door
- Corky’s (WLR)
- Diamond Bear Brewery
- Skinny J’s
For more information and to download the Burger passport click HERE.