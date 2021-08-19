Rock City Burger Week kicks off with beefy burger deals, chance at an Ultimate Burger Cookout

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — MOOOOve over Chicken Sandwich wars, Rock City Burger Week is coming to the Little Rock and North Little Rock area on August 23.

Participating restaurants will offer a $7 burger as part of the week-long event.

Burger lovers will be able to print out a burger passport and get a stamp noting that the $7 burger was purchased. There will be a random drawing of submitted passports with the winner receiving an Ultimate Burger Cookout with 25 friends. Participants will need to visit at least 4 different restaurants to enter.

The Arkansas Foodbank will receive $1 for each of the first 1,000 burgers sold at participating restaurants from the Arkansas Beef Council.

The participating restaurants include:

Alley Oops

Big Whiskey’s

Hill Station

David’s Burgers

Hubcap Burger Company

The Box

Bennett’s Casual Dining

Rosie’s Pot and Kettle

Midtown Billiards

Town Pump

Homer’s East

Brood & Barley

Cypress Social

Petit & Keet

Loca Luna

Red Door

Corky’s (WLR)

Diamond Bear Brewery

Skinny J’s

For more information and to download the Burger passport click HERE.