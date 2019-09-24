Rock band Kansas brings anniversary tour to Arkansas in May 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A rock band that rose to fame in the 1970’s is getting set for a new road tour that will bring them to Arkansas in May 2020.

America’s preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will perform at Robinson Center on Saturday, May 30 on the final leg of their popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour during the winter and spring of 2020.

Launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the sextuple-platinum album in its entirety. The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

Tickets and KANSAS VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the general public Friday, September 27, 2019. Ticket information can be found at www.kansasband.com. Ticket prices range from $45 – $125.

In 1977, KANSAS followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single “Dust in the Wind,” along with fan favorites such as “Portrait (He Knew),” “Closet Chronicles,” and “Paradox,” Point of Know Return became the band’s greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard’s Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

“It’s exciting how popular the Point of Know Return Anniversary shows have been,” comments KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “When we wrap up this fourth and final leg, we will have played nearly 100 of these shows over nearly two years. We have worked hard to give audiences a memorable musical experience with this tour. We are excited to continue it with the final leg of the tour, then see what we come up with next!”

The KANSAS musical event has songs for every type of KANSAS fan.

“The winter and spring of 2020 will wrap-up the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour shows. That does not mean we have any plans to slow down, though,” reinforces KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “We are in the middle of recording a new studio album we plan to release sometime in 2020 and definitely have more touring in the works. But for these specific Point of Know Return Anniversary shows, this will be your last chance to see them.”

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the band’s documentary film KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere is currently being broadcast on AXSTV. KANSAS has released 15 studio albums, including its most recent release The Prelude Implicit (2016), and plans to release of another new studio album in 2020. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to ‘carry on;’ performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

