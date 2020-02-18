Closings
Robot-assisted spine surgery at UAMS is first in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new tool is offering a steady helping hand for spine surgery. But instead of joints, this hand is made up of screws and metal.

UAMS is the first hospital in the state to operate with the Excelsius robot.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Noojan Kazemi said this helps improve accuracy and reduce the invasiveness of spinal surgery. The robot helps the surgeon navigate and operate.

The cost is in the six figure range but Dr. Kazemi said this is a worthwhile investment for the patients he serves.

