Road rage causes arrest in Washington County

Fayetteville, Ar. – A Fayetteville road rage incident lands one Little Rock man in jail in Washington County.

Logan Johnson is currently facing a first-degree terroristic threatening charge. 20 year old, Darcy McConnel, stated that he pointed a shotgun at her while driving after the altercation that took place in traffic. McConnel says she called the police and Johnson later was arrested by the officers, who found him with the gun she described.

McConnel had a positive outlook on it, despite of the incident. She believes that this was a lesson for him.

Police say Johnson denies him pointing a gun at McConnel.