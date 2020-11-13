Riverview Park in Dardanelle closed to all pedestrian traffic

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office, advising that they will be closing all traffic for Riverview Park in Dardanelle until further notice beginning Monday, November 16.

The park has been closed to all vehicular traffic since flooding in May of 2019, but visitors were still able to access the shoreline within the park to fish.

Beginning Monday, the park will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrian access for fishing, sightseeing, etc. Contract crews will be working at the Dardanelle Powerhouse and along the bank at Riverview Park to repair erosion damage caused by the high-water event that occurred early last summer.

As an alternative, park visitors looking to hike, fish, walk, or just enjoy the beautiful fall weather and colors can visit the day use area at Old Post Road Park which is located just across the river from Riverview Park.

For more information or questions, please contact the Russellville Site Office at 479-968-5008.

