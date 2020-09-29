River Market Entertainment District Outdoor Dining announced for October 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The River Market Entertainment District is launching outdoor dining in October.

It will be on Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. every weekend in October in 2020.

It will be located at 300 & 400 Blocks of President Clinton Avenue.

People will be able to enjoy their favorite participating establishments. Food and drinks, as well as buskers and other live entertainment, will be outdoors in the fresh air every weekend in October.

Seating will be arranged in a socially distant manner and masks are required when moving about.

For parking:

Off I-30: Take 6th Street Exit, turn west on 6th Street to Sherman, then Right on Sherman, Left on Capital and Right on River Market Avenue. From all other areas – Enter the River Market District on 3rd Street.

Parking along the 300 & 400 blocks of President Clinton Avenue & in the Lot behind the Rev Room will close 2 hours before street closures (4 pm on Fridays and Noon on Saturday / Sunday)

The River Market Deck at 2nd and River Market and the CALS deck at 2nd and Ottenheimer are open for public parking.

Entertainers looking to busk at this event can contact Diana Long to sign up. You can contact her at dlong@littlerock.com, message via facebook.com/LittleRockRiverMarket, or by text at 501-804-1262.

A list of all River Market events and information can be found at www.rivermarket.info or by calling the River Market at 501-375-2552.