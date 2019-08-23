River Market Entertainment District opens tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Entertainment District in the River Market District launhes tonight.

The launch of the River Market Entertainment District (RMED) marks a new era in the River Market District.

Tonight, big crowds are already expected for the Chris Stapleton show at Verizon Arena.

On Saturday night, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership has hired local rock band DeFrance to entertain guests visiting the RMED.

The RMED is a space in which guests aged 21 and older can carry alcoholic beverages in approved cups throughout all public spaces and participating commercial properties. The Entertainment District spans the 300-600 blocks of President Clinton Avenue, the 100 block of Ottenheimer and St. Vincent Plaza and the entirety of Ottenheimer Market Hall and the River Market pavilions. RMED boundaries will be defined by branded light pole banners, and sidewalk decals.

