Rights After Wrongs events looks to give former criminals a fresh start

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new event in Little Rock is hoping to help people with criminal convictions get back on track.

Rights After Wrongs, set for Saturday, October 16, will provide resources and support, giving people with a criminal past a second chance.

The city of Little Rock will hold the event at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rights After Wrongs is a community effort where attorneys, social service agencies, civic groups and volunteers come together to help those needing a fresh start.

For those who have used the program in the past, like Na’eem Rasul, it has been life-changing.

“It helped me get the ball rolling and get back in school,” Rasul said. “I got my CDI and I never looked back, and I’ve been loving it. I’ve been all over the country.”

Organizers say they will offer legal consultations, criminal record sealing and notary services at the event Saturday and that hiring managers will be on site. A vaccine clinic will also be available at the event.