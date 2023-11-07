LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – About a quarter of adults in the U.S. face the doubly tough task of caring for both their own children as well as their parents.

Lauren Miller, owner of Right at Home, stopped by Arkansas Today to discuss why self-care is important for this so-called “sandwich generation.”

Caring for family members who are both older and younger can be overwhelming for these folks, Miller explained, adding that negotiating health challenges, especially for their parents, can be emotionally, physically, and financially daunting.

Among the tips Miller shared was setting boundaries so caregivers could have time to rest and replenish themselves. She also suggested that caregivers celebrate the small wins they see every day.

For more tips or to see when to consider professional assistance with helping care for others