Revitalization project begins in Levy neighborhood

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s taken seven years to plan, but a revitalization project in North Little Rock is finally getting started.

On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Jump Start Revitalization Program in the Levy neighborhood.

The goal of the program is to encourage the redevelopment of neighborhoods as places to live, work and play.

That includes options for transportation, enhanced walkability and mixed-use space, creating a more vibrant place to live.

“They are going to have nice streets, nice sidewalks,” said Robert Birch, the Director of Development with the City of North Little Rock. “They are going to be a beautiful area that we hope can continue to grow.”

The $2.3 million project will be largely funded through a grant by Metroplan.

The same plan is in place for the Park Hill neighborhood.