Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for teen killed in Lonoke Co. deputy-involved shooting

BEEBE, Ark. – Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the memorial of teen who died after being shot by a Lonoke County deputy.

Sharpton is just one of the speakers planned for the memorial service for Hunter Brittain being held Tuesday morning at Beebe High School.

News of Sharpton’s involvement comes after the Brittain’s family hired Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump, two lawyers involved in high-profile civil rights cases including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Crump is among the others who will give reflections at the memorial.

Brittain’s family requested the famed civil rights leader to deliver the eulogy, which representatives of Sharpton’s say will be “highlighting inter-racial support against police brutality in America”.

Brittain was killed following a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23. The deputy involved in the case, Sergeant Michael Davis, was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley this week for a “policy violation.”

Deputy fired Sheriff John Staley said Sergeant Michael Davis had been issued a body camera but that it was turned off at the time of the deadly shooting, which was against the sheriff’s specific directions for the department.

The memorial service will be held at the Beebe High School on Tuesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.