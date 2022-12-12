LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Herschel Garner did not know why he was being sent to New Orleans in 1960. He only knew the U.S. Marshals had a special assignment for him.

Little did he know that 62 years later, he would recount his defining role in the Civil Rights movement while talking on a popular podcast.

“At the time, I didn’t realize the historical significance of it,” Garner said.

Garner escorted the “McDonough 3” to school in New Orleans. They were the first Black students to end segregation at New Orleans schools. He later escorted James Meredith, the first Black student at Ole Miss, to class.

“I was proud of what I did,” Garner said. “I enjoyed my work. It was necessary.”

The retired Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal of Arkansas’ Eastern District recounted these memories in a discussion with Chris Godsick on the podcast “Chasing Evil.” Godsick drove from Nashville to interview Garner and others involved with the U.S. Marshal’s office in Little Rock.

“We need to get those stories preserved,” Godsick said. “We need to get other people hearing those stories.”

Cory Harris now serves as Chief Deputy of Arkansas’ Eastern District, Garner’s old job. Harris said the Civil Rights movement and its impact directly led to his ability to live out his dream.

“Without those contributions and without those who were protecting those who made those contributions, I probably wouldn’t be able to be here talking to you today in this room,” Harris said.

Garner said sharing that history shows the important role Arkansas played in creating a new reality for Black Americans.

“So many people today don’t know what was going on 50, 60 years ago,” Garner said.