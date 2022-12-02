LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Restore Hope lit its unique Christmas tree at the Department of Human Services.

A merry celebration was held for the lighting, but to also celebrate a single mother of six.

Traci Davidson was at a dark place in her life she said. Last year, she was involved with the legal system, and ultimately lost custody of her six children.

“The pain of someone stepping in – but at the end of the day, I’m glad they stepped in” she said.

Davison then found Restore Hope, an organization she said that she owes her life.

A year later, she has full custody of her children, and has graduated from diesel tech school. Davidson is currently pursuing a degree in applied science in business.

She was asked to light the tree this year as a symbol of life restoration.

“Being able to light the tree, and then asking me to do that meant a lot to me, that they actually are still there and proud of me” Davidson said.