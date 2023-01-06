BRYANT, Ark – As some homes and businesses are still recovering from the cold weather from weeks ago, a local company says it’s receiving hundreds of calls for help that have not slowed down.

Danny-Joe Crofford is the Executive Vice President with the restoration company All Clean USA, he says they have received well over 300 calls from people asking for their help since the cold temperature.

“People were not prepared, and you know pipes burst and cause a lot of damage,” Crofford said.

Crofford says the last time they saw demand like this was years ago.

“The last time that we had an event that was almost 2 years ago when we had an ice storm,” Crofford said.

Crofford says they’re currently working to fix the damage at Arkansas Early Learning in Bryant, which Program Relation Manager of the facility Jenni Smith said was caused by busted pipes when the temperatures dropped.

“We had 3 classrooms and within those classrooms those pipes burst and then it caused a flood,” Smith said.

Smith says the flood was 2 inches high in the building and shocked the staff because it’s brand new.

“The pipes were double insulated even,” Smith said.

Smith says the program has educated many kids for free since it is federally funded and despite them being in need for more staff and the building under work because of the flooding, they’re not stopping their services.

“If they need speech therapy or occupational therapy, the therapist either comes to their homes or they are going to their clinics and teachers are still in communication with the kids,” Smith said.

Crofford says they’re hoping to be done at the learning center soon.

“We think that our part of it will be done in less than a week,” Crofford said.

Crofford says because demand is high, work is not slowing down, as they’re open all day for 7 days a week, but they’re determined to help as many as possible.

“We got hundreds and hundreds of air movers and the staff that are ready to go,” said Crofford

All Clean USA says because they are working on so many cases, people will have to be patient on the wait time, but they’re determined to help as many as they can.