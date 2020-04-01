Restaurants speaking out about being affected by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The restaurant industry is already deeply affected by COVID-19 and many businesses here in the natural state are adjusting to the new norm.

“Thank you for calling the Purple Cow in North Little Rock. This is Sarah.”

The Purple Cow Restaurant was founded in Little Rock in 1989.

“It’s been a lot slower I mean this industry it slowed down a lot for all of us,” said Rick Snow the General Manager at The Purple Cow.

It’s the same story for Slims Chicken. It was founded in Fayetteville in 2003.

“Well obviously it has hit us all very hard and catering has been slow,” said Meagan Matteri the Catering Director at Slims Chicken.

Both restaurants and countless businesses across the nation are adapting to a different way of serving customers.

“Box lunches to go to be able to provide for clinics, groups under 10 and everything. Our online app has been very successful download the app and you get a free cayenne chicken sandwich,” said Matteri.

Besides taking orders, workers at The Purple Cow make sure the restaurant is extra clean.

“It’s been a struggle with the staff, getting hours and stuff like that but we are going to pull through and we are going to make it,” said Snow.

“We’ve has to cut back hours and everything we just try to keep our drive through going and give hours where we can,” said Matteri.

Cutting back on hours and closing the inside of the establishment may slow down business during the pandemic but it won’t last forever.

“Never never, been through a lot but never anything like this,” said Snow.

Arkansans are in this together.

“We are all ready for this to be over with but together we will be able to conquer it and get back to the new normal until the new normal ends,” said Matteri.

If you would like Slims Chicken to cater just give them a call at 501-772-SLIM and you can stop by any Purple Cow restaurant and try one of their family meals.