North Little Rock celebrates local eateries with Restaurant Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday kicked off Restaurant Week in North Little Rock, a week in which the community is encouraged to dine-in or take-out from the many spots in the city.

The City of North Little Rock, the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce worked to sponsor the week.

Justin Bryles is the Pub Manager at Diamond Bear Brewing Company in North Little Rock. He said the restaurant appreciates the city putting resources toward drumming up business for the restaurant industry.

Since the onset of the pandemic, possibly no industry has struggled more than restaurants.

“We’re proud of the way that our restaurants really took to adapting when COVID hit, and as we’ve slowly been a ble to reopen things, they’ve maintained their safe distances,” explained Robert Birch, Director of Economic Development for the City of North Little Rock. “They’ve done a great job of providing sanitizer, a clean environment, new ways to do menus, we’re learning new ways to do all of this and they’ve adapted really well.”

As a bonus, the city is handing out prizes for people who eat out the most, win prizes awarded to the top three point-earners.

Dine in or order to-go, buy gift cards, and share on social media and points will be assigned through the week. The more you spend an dpost, the more points you’ll earn.

At the end of the week The highest point earner will win $200 in prizes, with second place winning $150 and third place $100.

“We really encourage people to get out and do curbside, do dine-in, whatever they feel is comfortable,” Birch said. “All of our restaurants have pivoted to be able to handle that. Whether it’s drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant. And it’s really all over the city, from Rose City to downtown to Leevee to Park Hill.”

Restaurant Week goes through January 31. Some restaurants, like Diamond Bear Brewing Company, will offer special Restaurant Week deals.