LITTLE ROCK, AR – As crime in the City of Little Rock continues to rise, more victims and their families need help.

The Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits has been helping victims and families affected by violent crime for 20 years.

The center is located on Chester Street.

Joyce Raynor is the executive director of the program and started it after her son was killed from a violent crime 21 years ago.

Little Rock’s most recent homicide happened on February 26, 2022, on Scotty Court when 36-year-old Martina Edmondson and 38-year-old Eric Rounds were killed. They mark the 11th and 12th homicide of the year.

Mark Mosley has been arrested in connection.

LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey says, “in majority of our homicides, the victim and suspect have known each other.”

For families suffering, the Center for Healing Hearts and Spirits works to help with mental health, funeral services, and finding shelter.

Also, the center works closely with the Little Rock Police Department to make sure justice for families isn’t left behind.

Raynor says victims in her center will often feel that no one is working on their case.

She says they work to “provide a direct connection [for victims] to the detectives.”

For domestic violence victims, the center focuses on safety plans. They will “give them a bus ticket to live with family in another state [as well as] put then in a hotel for three days when the shelters are full.”

Victims can always contact the LRPD’s victim services helpline at 501-918-HELP.