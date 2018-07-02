Resort Community Rebuilding One-Year after Fire Engulfs Homes Video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- One resort community working to rebuild - one year after a fire destroyed several homes on Lake Hamilton. It happened on Kleinshore road near Lake Hamilton last July.

Monte Dilick holds a picture he framed - along with a flag. "These colors they don't run," says Dilick. One year ago - this flag was all that remained after a fire ripped through his Hot Springs home. "Everything I own was lost, stuff from high school, my kids stuff, " he says. "Didn't salvage but four pieces of silver."

The fire - engulfing up to four homes - leaving debris of burned cars and wood behind. "Guns, my shells were popping that night going off," says Dilick.

Dave Richards was home the night of the fire and says the damage could have been much worse. "If the wind would have been coming this way, would have got my house too," says Richards.

Immediately after the fire the cause was unknown. Many in the area speculated the fire may have been caused by fireworks in the area."I saw a report by Allstate and they said a jeep (parked under his house) had a faulty battery cable, and that's what started fire," says Dilick.

While he says he's thankful everyone was insured. "I'm very fortunate now that I have a beautiful home completely furnished," says Dilick. He's encouraging others to do the same to ensure they're protected if something like this happens again. "Make sure you have insurance and just be safe," says Dilick. "I'm happy to know no one was hurt."