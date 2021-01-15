Residents react to Thursday LR homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Little Rock Thursday.

This is happened in the 8000 Block of Kansis Road. LRPD said they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

One man who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots go off and knew to stay in the house. Meanwhile others in the community said they didn’t know about this happening.

“It is a shock, it is to say the least,” Shirley Boldon-Bruce, who’s familiar with the area said.

Several evidence markers by shell casings and car windows shot out, at the MapCo on the corner of Kanis and John Barrow Road.

“Something shocking for us,” Jose Garcia, who lives nearby said. “Because every time we come in the middle of the night to get gasoline or something, we are always aware and looking around.”

Friday, the community reacts to the city recording its third homicide at a busy intersection in Little Rock, just South of Interstate 630.

“This is a well lit, traveled, utilized area,” Boldon-Bruce said. “So just to see and to think that something like that could happen so close with so many people going back and forth was just kind of unreal.”

Little Rock police said they responded to a shots fired call shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday and they found 59-year-old James Styers with gunshot wounds.

One block away from the crime scene, they said they found 23-year-old Jacob Robinson, who was also shot. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Robinson later died, according to LRPD.

“It does impact you, it does make you think. It makes you pray, it makes you afraid, it makes you concerned,” Boldon-Bruce said.

Now people said they’ll be even more aware of their surroundings.

“It could happen to anybody,” Garcia said.

“You gotta be always careful, cautious of what you’re doing,” Boldon-Bruce said.

Police said Styers is stable Friday. The investigation is ongoing and LRPD is working with local businesses in the area for surveillance video.