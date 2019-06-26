Residents concerned about safety at apartment complex: ‘I’m hoping it will all stop’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some residents at a Little Rock apartment complex say enough is enough after a recent shooting.

“I’m hoping it will all stop,” says Pleasant Pointe Apartment resident Alicia Coppage. “My concerns here recently with the crime that’s been going on is whether we’re safe coming outside.”

Coppage says safety is a concern for her while living at Pleasant Pointe Apartments off Green Mountain Drive in Little Rock.

“You don’t want that to happen to you, you don’t want that to happen to any of your neighbors. You want everyone to be safe, cared for,” says Coppage.

Little Rock Police say since 2014, at least four people have been shot. So far this year, officers have been called to Pleasant Pointe 231 times, last year officers were called 697 times and 569 the year before that. It’s important to note some of these calls officers were called to, they couldn’t find any crime that took place.

LRPD says the numbers could also be higher because it’s an apartment community and not a neighborhood block.

“Over time we respond there for various calls,” says Little Rock Police Officer Eric Barnes. “Definitely had a significant amount of property crimes that are there.”

So, what’s next?

LRPD cannot predict when crime will happen but officers say they can use data to drive its officers.

“We’re going to make sure we put officers in those areas during the times we believe is a hot time for crime to happen,” says Officer Barnes.

“A few mornings ago I heard a couple gunshots,” says Pleasant Pointe resident Joseph Clark. “This has been an ongoing issue and it seems like it’s not getting any better.”

The people who live at the complex say they’ll fight through the problems hoping their strength is stronger than the criminals.

“We don’t want this to happen,” says Coppage.

The corporate office for Pleasant Pointe Apartments say safety is a top priority and they have installed a 24/7 surveillance system and they have an on-site courtesy officer.

The complex has also had numerous conversations with the City of Little Rock about increased patrols in the area.