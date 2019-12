LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.– Multiple agencies are on the scene of a residential fire in Scott Sunday morning.

Two fatalities are being reported, an elderly woman and a child have been pronounced dead at the scene.

North Little Rock fire crews were called to assist the Scott Fire Department shortly after 9:00 a.m.







The home is located off Walker’s Corner Road near the Scott Plantation Settlement.

Lonoke County deputies are also on the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.