Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Food Network’s very own Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, has taken a few stops at some diners, drive-ins and dives in the Natural State.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of their favorite food destinations Fieri visited for his show, and the Little Rock farm-to-table eatery Root Café is top of the list for Arkansas.

Mashed editors called the café’s Old World Style Bratwurst “outstanding,” and were fans of its Pimento Cheeseburger for having “a little kick.”

Root Café

Mashed also praised Root Café for sourcing its meat, eggs and much of its produce from local growers and farmers and for supporting several community organizations, such as its recent drive to donate hats and gloves to an area elementary school.

The Little Rock eatery is far from the only Flavortown community in Arkansas. Listings on the Food Network site show stops Fieri has Flyaway Brewing and North Bar in North Little Rock, as well as visits to Bruno’s Little Italy, La Terraza Rum & Lounge and The Fold: Botanas & Bar in the capital city.

In total, Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants since 2007 for the show, which showcases local restaurants from across the U.S. and abroad.