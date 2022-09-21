LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Diners looking for Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and spicy ketchup will soon be able to find them on the west side of Little Rock, according to a restaurant construction company report.

A posting from Indiana-based TMG Construction Management claims fast-food-favorite Whataburger is set to build a new location at 17100 Chenal Parkway.

There was no date with the post indicating when construction would begin or when the restaurant would open.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after residents of Saline County spotted a sign saying that a Whataburger franchise was heading to the Alcoa Road Interstate 30 exit in Benton.

There are currently six Whataburger locations in Arkansas, all on the state’s western edge. Northwest Arkansas has four spots, with another pair of restaurants in the southwest part of the state, in Magnolia and Texarkana.

KARK 4 News reached out to Whataburger Wednesday to verify the report from TMG Construction. A spokesperson for the company said there was no official word yet confirming the West Little Rock plans.