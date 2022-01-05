Report: Dardanelle School District staff member facing endangerment, fleeing and sexual assault charges after pursuit

DARDANELLE, Ark. – An employee of the Dardanelle School District has been arrested and is facing several charges, according to content partner River Valley Now.

34-year-old Dustin Corley has been booked on charges of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree, Fleeing and Reckless Driving.

According to the article, while patrolling in the area of State Highway 155, an Arkansas State Trooper observed a gray Dodge Ram suspiciously parked off the roadway and stopped to check on its occupants.

The truck fled from the trooper and a pursuit began.

A Dardanelle Police officer assisted the trooper.

After the brief pursuit, the truck was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Winterwood Drive.

The trooper and the Dardanelle officer made contact with the driver of the truck who was later identified as Corley, and his passenger, a female juvenile.