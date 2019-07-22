Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks in Arkansas Aug. 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Democratic Party of Arkansas and Chairman Michael John Gray are pleased to announce presidential candidate and former Representative Beto O’Rourke as the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Clinton Dinner, during their Third Annual Summer Gathering.

“Representative O’Rourke’s passion and energy are undeniable,” said Chairman Gray. “In 2018, his campaign redefined what’s possible in the South, and he has continued to harness progressive energy in his presidential campaign. We are excited to host him in the Natural State.”

“I’m looking forward to joining everyone at this year’s Clinton Dinner,” said Rep. O’Rourke. “We believe in building a grassroots campaign that organizes everywhere, brings everyone in, and writes no state off — and we believe that people throughout Arkansas are critical to making it happen.”

Saturday, August 17 – Third Annual Clinton Dinner

• WHAT: Third Annual Clinton Dinner

• WHO: Arkansas Democrats, Keynote Address from presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke

• WHERE: Wally Allen Ballroom, Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201

• WHEN: Saturday, August 17 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/clintondinner19

The Clinton Dinner anchors the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s annual week-long Summer Gathering. Events during the week include A Naturally Blue Evening with Arkansas Democrats on Thursday, August 15 and the DPA Block Party on Friday, August 16.

Past speakers at these events include Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, Representative Grace Meng, Governor Steve Bullock, Governor John Bel Edwards, Secretary of State of Kentucky Alison Lundergan Grimes, and Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander.