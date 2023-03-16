LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two upcoming events will bring an opportunity to breathe, relax and become transformed at a central Arkansas restoration center.

Kelli Brawley with Renewal Ranch stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the events which are planned to enrich lives while helping those recovering from addiction.

Brawley revealed that the first event will be a women’s event at Renewal Ranch Restoration Center in Houston called “Transformed”, and will be Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. KARK News anchor Laura Monteverdi will be the event’s emcee.

The second event, Brawley continued, will be the Kyle Allison Golf Classic on Monday, April 24 at Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway. The registration deadline for this event will be April 21.

For more information on both events, visit TheRenewalRanch.org.