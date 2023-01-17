LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tragedy hit home for KARK 4 News as reporter Haven Hughes lost her life in a terrible traffic accident Monday night.

She was a passenger on a motorcycle when there was a collision. The incident is being reviewed by authorities.

Haven was a bright, shining light in our newsroom and everywhere she went. At 22, she was just getting started in the news business, enjoying being part of the KARK 4 newsroom, learning and also asking how she could be better. It was all coming together for her.

Recently she was with some of us representing KARK 4 News at CARTI’s Tux n Trees event. She did so with grace, style and class, making us proud to see what an exceptional young woman she was in the newsroom and at social events.

Her smile was bright and always backed up with an energetic and positive approach to life. She understood the responsibility of telling other people’s stories and was thrilled with being able to do it here in her home state, in her hometown and among family and friends.

Haven, we love you, we will miss you and we are all better for having had the chance to know you.