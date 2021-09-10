Remembering Nehamon Lyons, a Pine Bluff native who was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A former Dollarway teacher and student is paying tribute to a Pine Bluff man who was killed during the terror attacks on 9/11 twenty years ago.

“Nehamon was my classmate, there he is. And he just had this remarkable smile, it was very contagious,” Former classmate and friend, Tara Tyler Wood said.

Nehamon Lyons was killed during the third plane crash into the Pentagon on September 11th.

“He selflessly paid the ultimate price,” Tyler Wood said. “To know that my classmate, my hometown neighbor was killed in 9/11 it hits very close to home.”

The Pine Bluff native went to Dollarway High School and was very active then.

“He was in the band and that’s one of my most fond memories of him,” Former Teacher, Linda London Simmons said. “They would practice on campus and I could see him now marching across the campus with his big bass drum with that smile on his face. He had true school spirit is an understatement.”

Now his legacy lives on through different school presentations, programs and projects done in his former teacher’s classroom.

“The idea that he was working at the Pentagon when he gave the ultimate sacrifice his life I think it’s very important to remember him, a lot of students and young people don’t know him,” London Simmons said.

As they approach the 20th anniversary, despite the pandemic they’re doing what they can to continue to honor him.

“Nehamon will always be very near and dear to the hearts of DHS,” Tyler Wood said. “We love you.”

The two are working on other ways to make sure people continue to pay tribute. They hope to start a scholarship fund and have a local memorial built in the future.