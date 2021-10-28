Remains of Pearl Harbor sailor to be laid to rest in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In just over a month, it will be 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, next Tuesday one sailor killed on that day will finally be laid to rest in North Little Rock.

Fireman First Class Dan Reagan is from Haslam, Texas but his family lives here and wants him to rest closer to them.

Dan Edward Reagan served aboard the USS Oklahoma and was responsible for engineering watches and making minor repairs to the ship.

The USS Oklahoma was one of the first ships to be attacked and was hit by approximately nine torpedoes which caused 429 Oklahoma sailors to die.

In 2015, 388 Servicemen aboard the USS Oklahoma were still unaccounted for, 355 have since been individually identified.

Remains are identified through DNA samples using family samples as a reference by scientists at both Pearl Harbor and in Omaha, Nebraska.

Once identified, the Navy coordinates with families on burial and pays for funeral expenses, family travel (if applicable) and lodging of up to three blood family members.

The Navy also provides full funeral honors with a rifle salute, burial team and the playing of Taps.

Fireman First Class Reagan was awarded a Purple Heart. The American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War Two Victory Medal.

He will be laid to rest on November 2 at the North Little Rock veteran’s cemetery.