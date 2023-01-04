LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A decades-long mainstay movie theater for many in Little Rock will be closing its doors for good.

Staff at the Regal UA Breckenridge Theater on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock said it will be closing permanently after all showtimes on Thursday.

A spokesperson for KBK-Breck, LLC, owner of the Breckenridge Village shopping center, was asked about the theater closing

“Yes, Regal is closing, and we do not have plans to share what is coming next at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Hank Kelley of Kelley Commercial Partners also made a statement regarding the closing of the theater.

“Regal is closing, and we are working with other interested parties to lease the space. More to come as we finalize the plans to upgrade the operation,” Kelley said.

Jim Keet, the new developer of Breckenridge Village, confirmed in a statement that the closure was due to a bankruptcy filing by Cineworld Group, owner of Regal Cinemas.