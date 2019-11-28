Red Wolves name at center of debate between A-State and TN pro soccer team

JONESBORO, Ark. – The debate goes on between Arkansas State University and a Tennessee pro soccer team.

The dispute stems from the name chosen by the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club when it was formed in August 2018.

ASU changed its mascot from the Indians to the Red Wolves back in 2008.

In December 2018, ASU wrote the soccer team a cease and desist letter over what it called “unauthorized use of ASU trademarks.”

Then, this week, Chattanooga SC filed a request for federal Declaratory Judgment on the case.