Red River Auto Group announces acquisition of Ross Ford Toyota in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark.- The Red River Auto Group announced the acquisition of Ross Ford Toyota in Wynne on Tuesday.
According to a news release sent by Red River Auto Group on Tuesday, Mitch Ward and John Dobbs look forward to the newest addition to the Red River family of dealerships and being part of the Wynne community.
Mitch Ward, of Cabot, started his family business at a young age, working with his father, Dennis Ward.
The two purchased Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Heber Springs in 2005.
They later added Red River DCJR in Malvern.
Mitch Ward graduated with a business degree at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.
