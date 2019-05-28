Red Cross shelters for Arkansas River flood victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In response to the historic flooding forecasted to impact communities along the Arkansas River, the American Red Cross has the following shelter location(s) open:

Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith, AR

Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, AR (location includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)

Thirty-seven people stayed in Red Cross shelters overnight – 12 in Faulkner County and 25 in Sebastian County.

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

clothing for a few days

bedding

toiletries

essential medication

a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children

“We are in constant communication with local emergency management officials and have trained disaster response staff and volunteers ready to respond to support the community,” Julie Brown, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter said.

How to help:

During and after disasters, financial donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer to assist with this disaster or future disaster, please go to redcross.org.

Emergency App w/Shelter info:

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Designate Safe and Well:

The American Red Cross encourages those in areas affected by severe storms to list themselves as “safe and well” online at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/. Family and friends may then search for the name of anyone they are trying to locate on this site.