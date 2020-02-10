Red Cross responds to increased number of fatality fires in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The American Red Cross is urging residents to ensure they have a working smoke alarm and fire escape plan following a number of fires across the state of Arkansas this winter that included fatalities and severe injuries.

“The Red Cross is typically called to more fatal fires in the winter, and unfortunately, that’s what we have seen the past three months in Arkansas,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said. ” The majority of these fatal fire responses have occurred just since November 1, affecting a large number of children and individuals age 60 and older.”

Since July 1, 2019, the Red Cross has responded to 9 fatal fires in Arkansas. Eight of these fires happened from November through January. All the eight fatalities involved either children or individuals ago 60 and over.

“We know that working smoke alarms and a family escape plan will greatly reduce fire deaths,” Harmon added.

These statistics reflect those fires Red Cross has been asked to respond to in order to assist those affected. The Red Cross partners with local fire departments to respond to home fires throughout the state.

“Once a fire starts, individuals only have about two minutes to escape before they will likely be overcome by smoke, so ensuring working smoke alarms are installed throughout their home provides early warning could mean the difference between life and death,” said Lori Arnold, Executive Director for the Greater Arkansas Chapter.

Working smoke alarms have been shown to cut the risk of death by half. In the U.S., home fires take seven lives a day.