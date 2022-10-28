LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families will be hitting the streets this weekend to celebrate Halloween but the Red Cross has some tips to keep kids safe.

Red Cross Greater Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold said to make sure small children have a parent accompany them while trick or treating, only visit houses with the porch light on and be careful around animals, especially dogs.

Arnold said one of the biggest tips is that kids need to be able to see and be seen. That means to use face makeup instead of masks and to stay on the sidewalk in well-lit areas.

“Consider having some reflective tape or some glow sticks on them so they can be seen in the dark and bring a flashlight. Having a flashlight with you means that the kids can see around them and people can see you as well,” Arnold said.

Arnold also noted that parents should look through their children’s candy bag to check for anything suspicious.

“Check any loose candy. Get rid of anything that could’ve been contaminated and if you see any brands you’re not really sure of or uncomfortable with, go ahead and take that out too before you let the kids chomp away,” Arnold said.

For homeowners, Arnold said to keep the porch light on, sweep off the porch and remove any objects that could be a tripping hazard.