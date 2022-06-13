LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer hasn’t officially started but temperatures are saying otherwise, causing heat advisories across the state of Arkansas.

The American Red Cross has provided a few safety tips to follow to avoid the negative effects of the extreme heat.

If you are planning to get out and about, the number one key to staying health is hydration. Red Cross officials said that an average person should drink about three-quarters of a gallon of fluid daily. Making sure that you eat meals and snacks, along with water intake, will help replace the salt you lose when sweating.

While out enjoying the sun, it is important to take frequent breaks. Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses and/or a hat will protect your skin from sun rays.

If you are staying inside, covering your windows and wearing light colored, loose-fitting clothes will help you stay cool. If the power goes out, Red Cross suggests avoiding using gas or charcoal-burning devices. Instead, it is safer to use a flashlight or battery-powered lanterns.

Failing to protect yourself during the hottest temperatures can result in heat exhaustion. Signs to look for include heavy sweating, nausea and a fast, weak pulse.

For more information on heat wave safety tips, visit RedCross.org.