LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Red Cross is doing its part to make sure Arkansans have access to smoke alarms.

Red Cross officials said they will be giving away free smoke alarms Saturday at the Greater Arkansas Chapter Office on Shackleford Road in Little Rock.

Officials said they will also have workers who can help install the alarms in homes.

To sign up for a free smoke alarm or volunteer to install alarms, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Arkansas.