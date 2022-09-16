LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple organizations in central Arkansas will hold a disaster preparedness event for senior citizens Friday morning.

UAMS, the American Red Cross, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office and MEMS will host the event at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.

It’s all to help older adults who may live by themselves or have health issues be ready for any kind of disaster.

Participants will be given free blood pressure screenings, learn CPR, how to control bleeding, help someone choking and what to put in a disaster preparedness kit.

“For people living alone, older adults living alone who have health conditions, knowing ahead of time how to be prepared for a disaster can really make a huge difference when something happens,” American Red Cross Greater Arkansas Executive Director Lori Arnold said.

It starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 11:30 a.m. There are group classes along with one on one training. It is free to the public.