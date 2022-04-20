LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Life’s journey for many with addiction is never smooth sailing, but an upcoming red-carpet event at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion plans to celebrate recovery for those who strive to right their own ship.

The Red Carpet Recovery Gala will celebrate 40 years of the Wolfe Street Foundation and its efforts to help those recovering from addiction as well as their supporters.

Captain Lee Rosbach of the popular reality TV series “Below Deck” is the evening’s featured guest. He and Wolfe Street Executive Director Justin Buck stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss his passion to bring change in the lives of those who want success in recovery.

KARK 4 News anchor Laura Monteverdi will also be the emcee for the April 21 event. Monteverdi also acts as the event chair and is a Wolfe Street board member

While the Red Carpet Recovery Gala is sold out for 2022, there will also be an online silent auction that is still open. Both events are being live-streamed starting Thursday at 6:15 p.m.