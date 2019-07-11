Recreational marijuana petition filed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A renewed push to legalize marijuana use in Arkansas is leading one group to file a petition Wednesday.

The Drug Policy Education Group filed at the Secretary of State’s office earlier.

The organization filed two amendments.

One amendment for the legalization of recreational marijuana for everyone over the age of 21.

The other would expunge the record of those who have marijuana offenses for anything less than a pound.

“You would be allowed to grow up to six plants at home, six mature plants,” Melissa Fults, the executive director of the Drug Policy Education Group. “There will be 30, a minimum of 30 dispensaries per congressional district.”

While the push for recreational marijuana is just beginning to germinate, a sixth medical marijuana dispensary is set to open for business in Arkansas.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board approved Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View to open for business.

The opening date will be determined by the dispensary’s owners.